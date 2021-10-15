Saturday, Oct. 16

Today is the 289th day of 2021 and the 25th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1859, abolitionist John Brown led a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

In 1923, brothers Walt and Roy Disney founded Walt Disney Productions (now known as The Walt Disney Company) in Los Angeles.

In 1964, China detonated its first atomic bomb.

In 1995, hundreds of thousands of Black men joined the Million Man March, led by Louis Farrakhan in Washington, D.C.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Noah Webster (1758-1843), lexicographer; Oscar Wilde (1854-1900), playwright; David Ben-Gurion (1886-1973), statesman/first Israeli prime minister; Eugene O’Neill (1888-1953), playwright; Angela Lansbury (1925- ), actress; Gunter Grass (1927-2015), author; Suzanne Somers (1946- ), actress; Bob Weir (1947- ), musician; Tim Robbins (1958- ), actor; Manute Bol (1962-2010), basketball player/activist; John Mayer (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Sue Bird (1980- ), basketball player; Bryce Harper (1992- ), baseball player.