Saturday, May 29

Today is the 149th day of 2021 and the 71st day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1453, Ottoman armies captured Constantinople after a 53-day siege, effectively crushing the Byzantine Empire.

In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1848, Wisconsin was admitted as the 30th U.S. state.

In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay became the first climbers known to have reached the summit of Mount Everest.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Patrick Henry (1736-1799), attorney/politician; G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), writer; Bob Hope (1903-2003), comedian/actor; John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), 35th U.S. president; Bob Simon (1941-2015), journalist; Danny Elfman (1953- ), composer; Annette Bening (1958- ), actress; Rupert Everett (1959- ), actor; Melissa Etheridge (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Daniel Tosh (1975- ), comedian/TV personality; Carmelo Anthony (1984- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S FACT: Rhode Island’s constitution identifies the state’s official name as the “State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.”