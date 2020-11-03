Wednesday, Nov. 4

Today is the 309th day of 2020 and the 44th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1922, British archaeologist Howard Carter discovered the entrance to King Tutankhamen’s tomb in Egypt.

In 1979, the Iran hostage crisis began when militants loyal to Ayatollah Khomeini took 66 American hostages at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by a right-wing Israeli gunman.

In 2008, Democratic Senator Barack Obama of Illinois became the first African American to be elected president of the United States.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Will Rogers (1879-1935), humorist/writer/actor; Walter Cronkite (1916-2009), journalist; Art Carney (1918-2003), actor; Doris Roberts (1925-2016), actress; C.K. Williams (1936-2015), poet; Laura Bush (1946- ), first lady; Kathy Griffin (1960- ), comedian; Jeff Probst (1961- ), TV host; Sean “Diddy” Combs (1969- ), rapper/producer; Matthew McConaughey (1969- ), actor; Vince Wilfork (1981- ), football player.