Wednesday, Jan. 15

Today is the 15th day of 2020 and the 26th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1759, the British Museum opened to the public.

In 1844, the University of Notre Dame received its official charter from the state of Indiana.

In 1892, Dr. James Naismith published his original 13 rules of “basket ball” in the Springfield College school newspaper.

In 1943, the Pentagon was dedicated in Arlington, Virginia.

In 2009, a US Airways flight made an emergency landing in the Hudson River shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport in New York.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edward Teller (1908-2003), physicist; Gene Krupa (1909-1973), jazz drummer; Lloyd Bridges (1913-1998), actor; Gamal Abdel Nasser (1918-1970), Egyptian president; Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), civil rights leader; Ronnie Van Zant (1948-1977), singer-songwriter; Mario Van Peebles (1957- ), actor/director; Bernard Hopkins (1965- ), boxer; Regina King (1971- ), actress; Drew Brees (1979- ), football player; Matt Holliday (1980- ), baseball player; Pitbull (1981- ), rapper; Skrillex (1988- ), musician.