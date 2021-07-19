 Skip to main content
Tuesday, July 20

Today is the 201st day of 2021 and the 31st day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1944, Adolf Hitler survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by several senior-level German military officials.

In 1969, Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, became the first person to set foot on the moon, followed by Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin.

In 1976, Viking 1 landed on Mars and transmitted the first photos of the planet’s surface.

In 2012, a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and injuring 58 others.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) (1304-1374), poet; Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), explorer/mountaineer; Cormac McCarthy (1933- ), writer; Natalie Wood (1938-1981), actress; Carlos Santana (1947- ), musician; Chris Cornell (1964-2017), singer-songwriter; Dean Winters (1964- ), actor; Josh Holloway (1969- ), actor; Sandra Oh (1971- ), actress; Omar Epps (1973- ), actor; Erica Hill (1976- ), journalist; Julianne Hough (1988- ), dancer/singer.

TODAY’S FACT: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Neil Armstrong and associates with its Best Foreign Television Award in 1969 for their telecast from the moon.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Games concluded at Soldier Field in Chicago.

