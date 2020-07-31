× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Saturday, Aug. 1

Today is the 214th day of 2020 and the 43rd day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1834, Britain abolished slavery in all of its colonies.

In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th U.S. state.

In 1957, the United States and Canada announced the formation of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

In 1966, ex-Marine Charles Whitman opened fire from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing 14 people and wounding 32.

In 2007, an interstate highway bridge in Minneapolis collapsed over the Mississippi River, killing 13 and injuring 145.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Clark (1770-1838), explorer; Francis Scott Key (1779-1843), poet/lawyer; Herman Melville (1819-1891), author; Dom DeLuise (1933-2009), actor/comedian; Yves Saint Laurent (1936-2008), fashion designer; Jerry Garcia (1942-1995), singer-songwriter; Coolio (1963- ), rapper; Sam Mendes (1965- ), film director; Jason Momoa (1979- ), actor; Max Carver (1988- ), actor; Madison Bumgarner (1989- ), baseball player.

TODAY’S FACT: “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles was the first music video aired on MTV when the network launched on this day in 1981.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the Olympic Games opened in Berlin before a crowd of 100,000 spectators.

