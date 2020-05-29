Saturday, May 30

Today is the 151st day of 2020 and the 73rd day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1431, 19-year-old Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in Rouen, France, for heresy.

In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

In 1958, unidentified soldiers from World War II and the Korean War were interred in Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknowns.

In 2002, cleanup at the former World Trade Center site in New York City ended after eight months.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peter Carl Faberge (1846-1920), goldsmith/jeweler; Mel Blanc (1908-1989), voice actor; Benny Goodman (1909-1986), bandleader; Joseph Stein (1912-2010), playwright; Gale Sayers (1943- ), football player; Wynonna Judd (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Morello (1964- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Billy Donovan (1965- ), basketball coach; Idina Menzel (1971- ), singer/actress; Manny Ramirez (1972- ), baseball player; CeeLo Green (1974- ), singer-songwriter; Clint Bowyer (1979- ), race car driver.

TODAY’S FACT: Abraham Lincoln’s only surviving son, Robert Todd Lincoln, then 79 years old, was present at the Lincoln Memorial dedication ceremony in 1922.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1911, Ray Harroun, driving a Marmon Wasp equipped with the first rearview mirror, won the first Indianapolis 500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0