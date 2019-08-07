Thursday, Aug. 8
Today is the 220th day of 2019 and the 49th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.
In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds from a mail train in Britain’s “Great Train Robbery.”
In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.
In 1990, Iraq announced its “unification” with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet; Marjorie Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner; Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician; Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress; Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter; Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor; Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor; Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist; The Edge (1961- ), guitarist; Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player; Meagan Good (1981- ), actress; Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph on this day in 1876.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, the Chicago Cubs hosted the first-ever night game under the newly installed lights at Wrigley Field. Rain caused the game to be called in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Mets 3-1.
