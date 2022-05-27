Saturday, May 28

Today is the 148th day of 2022 and the 70th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act into law.

In 1937, the government of Germany formed the automobile company that would later be known as Volkswagen.

In 1961, English lawyer Peter Benenson's article "The Forgotten Prisoners" was published in London, forming the basis for the human rights organization Amnesty International.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Moore (1779-1852), poet; Jim Thorpe (1888-1953), multisport athlete; Ian Fleming (1908-1964), author; Jerry West (1938- ), basketball player/executive; Rudy Giuliani (1944- ), politician; Gladys Knight (1944- ), singer-songwriter; John Fogerty (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Kylie Minogue (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Marco Rubio (1971- ), politician; Elisabeth Hasselbeck (1977- ), TV personality.

TODAY'S FACT: Leonardo Da Vinci's biographer described "The Last Supper" as "ruined" by deterioration in 1556, less than 60 years after the painting's completion. Da Vinci's masterpiece was put back on display in Milan, Italy, on this day in 1999, after a 22-year restoration.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Major League Baseball's National League owners unanimously approved the moves of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

