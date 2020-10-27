Wednesday, Oct. 28

Today is the 302nd day of 2020 and the 37th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1886, President Grover Cleveland dedicated the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.

In 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act over President Woodrow Wilson’s veto, providing for enforcement of alcohol prohibition to take effect on Jan. 17, 1920.

In 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev agreed to remove his country’s nuclear missiles from Cuba, bringing an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In 2005, Lewis “Scooter” Libby, chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, resigned following his indictment on charges related to the leaking of a CIA agent’s name.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Evelyn Waugh (1903-1966), writer; Francis Bacon (1909-1992), artist; Jonas Salk (1914-1995), medical researcher; Charlie Daniels (1936-2020), singer-songwriter; Jane Alexander (1939- ), actress; Dennis Franz (1944- ), actor; Annie Potts (1952- ), actress; Bill Gates (1955- ), software pioneer; Lauren Holly (1963- ), actress; Andy Richter (1966- ), comedian/actor; Julia Roberts (1967- ), actress; Brad Paisley (1972- ), singer-songwriter; Joaquin Phoenix (1974- ), actor; Frank Ocean (1987- ), singer-songwriter.