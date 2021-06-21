Tuesday, June 22

Today is the 173rd day of 2021 and the third day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1815, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated his throne for the second time.

In 1870, Congress created the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 1942, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance as part of the U.S. Flag Code.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the GI Bill, providing benefits to veterans. In 1945, the Battle for Okinawa ended in an Allied victory after 83 days of fighting.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Anne Morrow Lindbergh (1906-2001), aviator/author; Billy Wilder (1906-2002), director; Bill Blass (1922-2002), fashion designer; Kris Kristofferson (1936- ), singer/actor; Ed Bradley (1941-2006), journalist; Octavia E. Butler (1947-2006), author; Meryl Streep (1949- ), actress; Bruce Campbell (1958- ), actor; Randy Couture (1963- ), mixed martial artist/actor; Amy Brenneman (1964- ), actress; Dan Brown (1964- ), author; Kurt Warner (1971- ), football player/broadcaster; Carson Daly (1973- ), TV personality; Dustin Johnson (1984- ), golfer.

TODAY’S FACT: The Pledge of Allegiance was first published in the September 1892 issue of The Youth’s Companion magazine, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ arrival in the Americas.

