Friday, Aug. 30

Today is the 242nd day of 2019 and the 71st day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1945, British forces ended Japan’s occupation of Hong Kong.

In 1963, a United States-Soviet diplomatic teletype “hotline,” intended to prevent accidental war, was installed.

In 1967, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first black Supreme Court justice.

In 1996, Russian and Chechen leaders agreed to a ceasefire, ending the First Chechen War.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (1797-1851), author; Huey Long (1893-1935), politician; Shirley Booth (1898-1992), actress; Roy Wilkins (1901-1981), civil rights activist; Fred MacMurray (1908-1991), actor; Ted Williams (1918-2002), baseball player; Warren Buffett (1930- ), businessman/philanthropist; Robert Crumb (1943- ), writer/illustrator; Peggy Lipton (1946-2019), actress; Lewis Black (1948- ), comedian; Robert Parish (1953- ), basketball player; Michael Chiklis (1963- ), actor; Cameron Diaz (1972- ), actress; Andy Roddick (1982- ), tennis player.

TODAY’S FACT: The number of hours Americans spent online increased more than 100 percent between 2000 and 2018, from 9.4 hours per week to 23.6 hours per week.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut for the Detroit Tigers.

