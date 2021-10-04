Tuesday, Oct. 5

Today is the 278th day of 2021 and the 14th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1877, Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce tribe surrendered to U.S. Cavalry troops after a 1,700-mile retreat.

In 1947, President Harry Truman delivered the first address to be televised from the White House.

In 1970, the Public Broadcasting Service was founded.

In 2005, the U.S. Senate voted 90-9 to prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” on detainees.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), theologian/evangelist; Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886), 21st U.S. president; Louis Lumiere (1864-1948), inventor/filmmaker; Ray Kroc (1902-1984), founder of McDonald’s Corp.; Bil Keane (1922-2011), cartoonist; Vaclav Havel (1936-2011), playwright/Czech president; Steve Miller (1943- ), musician; Bernie Mac (1957-2008), comedian/actor; Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958- ), astrophysicist; Maya Lin (1959- ), architect/sculptor; Mario Lemieux (1965- ), hockey player; Guy Pearce (1967- ), actor; Kate Winslet (1975- ), actress; Jesse Eisenberg (1983- ), actor.