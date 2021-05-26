Thursday, May 27
Today is the 147th day of 2021 and the 69th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic.
In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an “unlimited national emergency.”
In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.
In 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on the island of Java, Indonesia, killed nearly 6,000 people and injured more than 38,000.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Wild Bill” Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Louis Gossett Jr. (1936- ), actor; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were not only Allied leaders in World War II; they were seventh cousins once removed, through Roosevelt’s mother.