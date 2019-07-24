Thursday, July 25
Today is the 206th day of 2019 and the 35th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.
In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization, was born in Greater Manchester, England.
In 2005, two major unions, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, withdrew from the AFL-CIO.
In 2010, the website WikiLeaks released the “Afghan War Diary,” containing more than 75,000 secret documents from the United States’ war in Afghanistan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Knox (1750-1806), first U.S. secretary of war; Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966), painter/illustrator; Eric Hoffer (1902-1983), philosopher; Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), biophysicist; Estelle Getty (1923-2008), actress; Walter Payton (1954-1999), football player; Iman (1955- ), model/actress; Thurston Moore (1958- ), musician; Matt LeBlanc (1967- ), actor; Lauren Faust (1974- ), animator.
TODAY’S FACT: The Viking Orbiter 1 spacecraft, while searching for potential landing sites for the Viking 2 Lander, snapped the famous “Face on Mars” photo of the planet’s surface on this day in 1976.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1976, American Edwin Moses ran in his first international track and field event at the Montreal Olympics — the 400m hurdles — and won a gold medal, with a record-setting time of 47.64 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.