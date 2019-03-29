Saturday, March 30
Today is the 89th day of 2019 and the 11th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1855, “Border Ruffians” from Missouri invaded Kansas during the territory’s first election, forcing the election of a pro-slavery legislature.
In 1867, U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward completed the purchase of Alaska for $7.2 million.
In 1870, the U.S. Congress readmitted Texas to the Union.
In 1964, the TV quiz show “Jeopardy!” premiered on NBC with host Art Fleming.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot in the chest in an assassination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Francisco Goya (1746-1828), painter; Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890), painter; John Astin (1930- ), actor; Warren Beatty (1937- ), actor/director; Eric Clapton (1945- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul Reiser (1957- ), actor/comedian; Piers Morgan (1965- ), TV personality; Celine Dion (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Secretariat (1970-1989), racehorse; Norah Jones (1979- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Richard Sherman (1988- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: The purchase of Alaska added 663,267 square miles to the United States for less than $11 per square mile.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1990, Jack Nicklaus made his debut on the Senior PGA Tour (since renamed the Champions Tour).
