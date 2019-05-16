Friday, May 17

Today is the 137th day of 2019 and the 59th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1792, 24 brokers and merchants signed the Buttonwood Agreement, forming what would become the New York Stock Exchange.

In 1954, the Supreme Court, in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas, ruled unanimously that segregation in public schools is unconstitutional.

In 1973, televised Senate hearings began in the Watergate scandal.

In 2004, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriages.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Horace Elgin Dodge (1868-1920), automobile manufacturer; Dennis Hopper (1936-2010), actor; Bill Paxton (1955-2017), actor; Sugar Ray Leonard (1956- ), boxer; Bob Saget (1956- ), actor/comedian; Jim Nantz (1959- ), sportscaster; Enya (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Craig Ferguson (1962- ), comedian/TV personality; Trent Reznor (1965- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Tony Parker (1982- ), basketball player; Passenger (1984- ), singer-songwriter; Matt Ryan (1985- ), football player.

TODAY’S FACT: Thurgood Marshall served as the NAACP’s chief counsel in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas. He was confirmed as the first African-American associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1967.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves collected his 3,000th hit, becoming the first player with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

