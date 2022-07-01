 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband

Datebook

  • 0

Saturday, July 2

Today is the 183rd day of 2022 and the 12th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, a group of 53 Mende captives revolted and took control of the slave ship Amistad.

In 1881, lawyer Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who died from his wounds 10 weeks later.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, outlawing major forms of discrimination.

In 2002, Steve Fossett completed the first nonstop solo hot air balloon flight around the world.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hermann Hesse (1877-1962), author; Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), Supreme Court justice; Pierre Cardin (1922-2020), fashion designer; Medgar Evers (1925-1963), civil rights activist; Richard Petty (1937- ), NASCAR driver; Larry David (1947- ), writer/actor; Jose Canseco (1964- ), baseball player; Johnny Weir (1984- ), figure skater; Lindsay Lohan (1986- ), actress; Alex Morgan (1989- ), soccer player; Margot Robbie (1990- ), actress.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: The first zeppelin airship, which made its debut flight over Lake Constance, Germany, on this day in 1900, was 420 feet long and powered by a 16-horsepower engine.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers by a score of 17-9. Each team hit six home runs, setting a major-league record of 12 in a single game.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Las Vegas desert ID'd; Was a homicide victim

Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Elko County recount requested

Elko County recount requested

ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News