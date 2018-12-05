Thursday, Dec. 6
Today is the 340th day of 2018 and the 76th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus became the first European to set foot on the island of Hispaniola, now the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
In 1790, the U.S. Congress moved from New York City to Philadelphia.
In 1957, two months after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the United States attempted to launch its first satellite, but the Vanguard rocket exploded on the launch pad.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ira Gershwin (1896-1983), lyricist; Alfred Eisenstaedt (1898-1995), photojournalist; Baby Face Nelson (1908-1934), criminal; Dave Brubeck (1920-2012), jazz pianist; Steven Wright (1955- ), comedian; Andrew Cuomo (1957- ), New York governor; Nick Park (1958- ), director/animator; Judd Apatow (1967- ), filmmaker.
TODAY’S FACT: The world’s first pediatric heart transplant (which was also the first human-to-human heart transplant in the United States) was performed at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on this day in 1967.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2003, after a loss to Navy, Army became the first Division I college football team in history to finish the season 0-13.
