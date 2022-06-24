 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday, June 25

Today is the 176th day of 2022 and the fifth day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1788, Virginia became the 10th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1876, Lt. Col. George Custer and 263 soldiers under his command were killed by Cheyenne and Sioux fighters in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the Fair Labor Standards Act, enacting the first federal hourly minimum wage (at 25 cents per hour).

In 1950, North Korean forces crossed the 38th parallel into South Korea, igniting the Korean War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Antoni Gaudi (1852-1926), architect; George Abbott (1887-1995), playwright/producer/director; George Orwell (1903-1950), author; Sidney Lumet (1924-2011), filmmaker; Carly Simon (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sonia Sotomayor (1954- ), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Anthony Bourdain (1956-2018), chef/author/TV personality; Ricky Gervais (1961- ), comedian/actor; George Michael (1963-2016), singer-songwriter; Linda Cardellini (1975- ), actress; Busy Philipps (1979- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: Gen. George Custer's nephew, brother-in-law and two younger brothers also died at the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, San Francisco Giants rookie Bobby Bonds became the first player in the 20th century to hit a grand slam in his first major league game.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history." -- George Orwell

