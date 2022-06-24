Authorities say at least 10 buildings have been damaged or destroyed and more than two dozen vehicles have been burned in a four-alarm fire overnight in downtown Las Vegas. They say about 100 people went to an evacuation center at a school Sunday morning and only one minor injury for smoke inhalation was reported. The exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed are still being counted. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. They say fire crews returning to their station from a previous call when they noticed a large column of smoke in the downtown area around 1 a.m.