Friday, November 6

Today is the 311th day of 2020 and the 46th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1860, Abraham Lincoln defeated three other candidates to win the presidency.

In 1861, voters in the Confederate States of America elected Jefferson Davis president.

In 1947, “Meet the Press” made its television debut.

In 1975, punk rock pioneers the Sex Pistols played their first concert.

In 1995, Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced a deal that would move the nearly 50-year-old NFL franchise to Baltimore.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Dow (1851-1902), economist/journalist; John Philip Sousa (1854-1932), composer; James Naismith (1861-1939), inventor of basketball; Zig Ziglar (1926-2012), author; Mike Nichols (1931-2014), filmmaker; Sally Field (1946- ), actress; Glenn Frey (1948-2016), singer-songwriter; Ethan Hawke (1970- ), actor; Rebecca Romijn (1972- ), model/actress; Pat Tillman (1976-2004), football player; Emma Stone (1988- ), actress; Jozy Altidore (1989- ), soccer player.