Thursday, Nov. 29
Today is the 333rd day of 2018 and the 69th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1929, Richard Byrd and Brent Balchen became the first men to fly over the South Pole.
In 1947, the United Nations approved the partition of Palestine between Arabs and Jews.
In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson formed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of John F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the first commercially successful video game, “Pong,” was released in California.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888), author; C.S. Lewis (1898-1963), scholar/author; Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (1908-1972), civil rights leader/politician; Vin Scully (1927- ), sportscaster; Chuck Mangione (1940- ), musician/composer; Garry Shandling (1949-2016), actor/comedian; Joel Coen (1954- ), filmmaker; Howie Mandel (1955- ), actor/TV personality; Don Cheadle (1964- ), actor; Mariano Rivera (1969- ), baseball player; Anna Faris (1976- ), actress; Lucas Black (1982- ), actor; Russell Wilson (1988- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: One of the first video games was created in 1958 by William Higginbotham, a physicist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven lab. The game, “Tennis for Two,” was very similar to “Pong.”
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, legendary Grambling State University Tigers football coach Eddie Robinson coached his last game, a 30-7 loss to the Southern University Jaguars. Robinson had coached the Tigers for 55 seasons.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Human minds are more full of mysteries than any written book and more changeable than the cloud shapes in the air.” — Louisa May Alcott, “The Abbot’s Ghost: A Christmas Story”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.