Thursday, June 3

Today is the 154th day of 2021 and the 76th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the National Defense Act, expanding the size and scope of the U.S. National Guard.

In 1965, Edward H. White II, an astronaut on Gemini IV, became the first American to “walk” in space.

In 1979, the Ixtoc I oil well in the Gulf of Mexico blew out, spilling more than 600,000 tons of oil over an area of 1,100 square miles.

In 2017, eight people were killed and dozens were injured when terrorists crashed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and attacked the crowd with knives.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jefferson Davis (1808-1889), president of the Confederate States of America; Raoul Dufy (1877-1953), artist; Tony Curtis (1925-2010), actor; Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997), poet; Chuck Barris (1929-2017), game show host; Raul Castro (1931- ), president of Cuba; Larry McMurtry (1936-2021), author; Curtis Mayfield (1942-1999), singer-songwriter/musician; Anderson Cooper (1967- ), TV journalist; John Hodgman (1971- ), author/actor; Rafael Nadal (1986- ), tennis player; Yordano Ventura (1991-2017), baseball player.