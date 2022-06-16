 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Friday, June 17

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1963, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that requiring the recitation of Bible verses and the Lord's Prayer in public schools is unconstitutional.

In 1972, five people were arrested for breaking into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate office complex in Washington, D.C.

In 1994, a televised police chase ended in the arrest of O.J. Simpson for the murders of his ex-wife and her friend.

In 2015, a white gunman killed nine people at a predominately Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation declaring Juneteenth National Independence Day a federal holiday.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), composer; M.C. Escher (1898-1972), artist; Ralph Bellamy (1904-1991), actor; Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch (1923-2004), football player; Newt Gingrich (1943- ), U.S. politician; Barry Manilow (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Greg Kinnear (1963- ), actor; Will Forte (1970- ), actor; Venus Williams (1980- ), tennis player; Kendrick Lamar (1987- ), rapper; KJ Apa (1997- ), actor.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: "In God We Trust" became the official U.S. national motto after an act of Congress in 1956.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1962, 22-year-old Jack Nicklaus beat Arnold Palmer by three strokes and became the youngest golfer to win the U.S. Open since 1923.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Tennis is mostly mental. Of course, you must have a lot of physical skill, but you can't play tennis well and not be a good thinker. You win or lose the match before you even go out there." -- Venus Williams

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Car crushed, police officer dead in Vegas freeway beam fall

Authorities say the person killed when a steel crossbar collapsed at a freeway construction project was a Las Vegas police officer. A police procession on U.S. 95 followed the removal of the officer’s body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. Friday incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The officer’s name wasn't immediately made public, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. A state transportation spokesman says an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News