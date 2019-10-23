Thursday, Oct. 24
Today is the 297th day of 2019 and the 32nd day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.
In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.
In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.
In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.
In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879), writer/publisher; Bob Kane (1915-1998), writer/illustrator; Jiles Perry “The Big Bopper” Richardson (1930-1959), singer-songwriter; Stephen Covey (1932-2012), author/educator; Bill Wyman (1936- ), musician; F. Murray Abraham (1939- ), actor; Kevin Kline (1947- ), actor; Monica (1980- ), singer; Wayne Rooney (1985- ), soccer player; Drake (1986- ), actor/rapper; Shenae Grimes (1989- ), actress; Jalen Ramsey (1994- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1901, adventurer Annie Edson Taylor celebrated her 63rd birthday by becoming the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 to win World Series Game 6, becoming the first Canadian team to win the Major League Baseball championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.