 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Thursday, Dec. 31

Today is the 366th day of 2020 and the 11th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1600, the British East India Company was chartered.

In 1862, Abraham Lincoln signed a bill admitting West Virginia into the United States.

In 1879, Thomas Edison staged the first public demonstration of the electric lightbulb.

In 1999, the United States handed over complete control of the Panama Canal to Panama.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henri Matisse (1869-1954), artist; Elizabeth Arden (1878-1966), businesswoman; George C. Marshall (1880-1959), U.S. military commander/diplomat; Anthony Hopkins (1937- ), actor; John Denver (1943-1997), singer-songwriter; Ben Kingsley (1943- ), actor; Diane von Furstenberg (1946- ), fashion designer; Donna Summer (1948-2012), singer; Bebe Neuwirth (1958- ), actress; Val Kilmer (1959- ), actor; Lance Reddick (1962- ), actor; Nicholas Sparks (1965- ), writer; Gabby Douglas (1995- ), gymnast.

TODAY’S FACT: West Virginia, a new state created from Virginia counties that chose not to secede from the Union, was originally named Kanawha, after the Kanawha River.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1967, Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers defeated Tom Landry’s Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Championship Game, 21-17, in subzero weather. The game became known as the “Ice Bowl.” Green Bay went on to defeat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man struck by car in downtown Elko
Local

Man struck by car in downtown Elko

ELKO – A man crossing a downtown street was struck by a car late Tuesday afternoon, and police said he appeared to suffer “significant” injuries.

Two dead following head-on crash north of Wells
Local

Two dead following head-on crash north of Wells

 “It looks like the U-Haul box van was traveling South towards Wells and a commercial motor vehicle was traveling North towards Jackpot and for unknown reasons the U-Haul crossed the center line into the northbound lane and there was a head-on collision,” Howell said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News