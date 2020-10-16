Saturday, Oct. 17

Today is the 291st day of 2020 and the 26th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1931, Al Capone was convicted of income tax evasion and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In 1933, German refugee Albert Einstein immigrated to the United States, where he would live and work for the rest of his life.

In 1989, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, killing more than 60 people.

In 2006, the U.S. population topped 300 million for the first time.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Arthur (1900-1991), actress; Jerry Siegel (1914-1996), writer/illustrator; Arthur Miller (1915-2005), playwright/novelist; Rita Hayworth (1918-1987), actress; Beverly Garland (1926-2008), actress; Evel Knievel (1938-2007), stunt performer; Michael McKean (1947- ), actor; Mae Jemison (1956- ), scientist/astronaut; Norm Macdonald (1959- ), actor/comedian; Mike Judge (1962- ), animator/writer/director; Ernie Els (1969- ), golfer; Wyclef Jean (1969- ), rapper/producer; Eminem (1972- ), rapper; Felicity Jones (1983- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the post of Israeli president, which he politely declined.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1968, the International Olympic Committee expelled American Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos from further participation in the Games in Mexico City for raising their fists in protest against racial discrimination during the victory ceremony the previous day.

