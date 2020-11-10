Wednesday, Nov. 11

Today is the 316th day of 2020 and the 51st day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1620, religious pilgrims aboard the Mayflower signed the Mayflower Compact.

In 1889, Washington was admitted as the 42nd U.S. state.

In 1918, the Allies and Germany signed an armistice that ended the fighting in World War I.

In 1992, the Church of England and the Anglican Church voted to allow women to become priests.

In 2004, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat died in Paris.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Renwick Jr. (1818-1895), architect; Fyodor Dostoyevsky (1821-1881), author; George Patton (1885-1945), U.S. general; Brother Theodore (1906-2001), comedian; Kurt Vonnegut Jr. (1922-2007), author; Jonathan Winters (1925-2013), actor/comedian; Stanley Tucci (1960- ), actor; Demi Moore (1962- ), actress; Calista Flockhart (1964- ), actress; Leonardo DiCaprio (1974- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: The Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, dedicated on this day in 1921, has been guarded 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment since midnight on July 2, 1937.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1981, Fernando Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first Major League Baseball player to win Rookie of the Year and the Cy Young Award in the same year.

