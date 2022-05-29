Tuesday, May 31

Today is the 151st day of 2022 and the 73rd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1790, President George Washington signed the first U.S. copyright law.

In 1889, the failure of the South Fork Dam on Pennsylvania's Lake Conemaugh caused a huge flood that engulfed Johnstown, claiming 2,209 lives.

In 1970, an undersea earthquake off the coast of the Ancash region of Peru caused a massive avalanche that resulted in approximately 70,000 fatalities.

In 2005, an article in Vanity Fair magazine revealed that former FBI official W. Mark Felt was the anonymous Watergate scandal whistleblower known as "Deep Throat."

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Walt Whitman (1819-1892), poet/journalist; Pope Pius XI (1857-1939); Norman Vincent Peale (1898-1993), religious leader/author; Clint Eastwood (1930- ), actor/director; Johnny Paycheck (1938-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Namath (1943- ), football player; John Bonham (1948-1980), drummer; Tom Berenger (1949- ), actor; Lea Thompson (1961- ), actress; Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels (1964- ), rapper/producer; Brooke Shields (1965- ), actress; Archie Panjabi (1972- ), actress; Colin Farrell (1976- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: Copyright laws established in 1998 state that copyright protections last for the lifetime of the author, plus an additional 70 years.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1937, New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell's 24-game winning streak came to an end with a 10-3 loss to the Brooklyn Robins.

