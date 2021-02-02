Wednesday, Feb. 3

Today is the 34th day of 2021 and the 45th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1690, the Massachusetts Colony printed the first American paper currency.

In 1870, the 15th Amendment was ratified, prohibiting state and federal governments from denying the right to vote based on race or color.

In 1913, the federal income tax was authorized with the ratification of the 16th Amendment.

In 1959, rock pioneers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.

In 1962, President John Kennedy announced a ban on nearly all trade with Cuba.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847), composer; Horace Greeley (1811-1872), activist/newspaper editor; Gertrude Stein (1874-1946), writer; Norman Rockwell (1894-1978), artist/illustrator; James Michener (1907-1997), author; Fran Tarkenton (1940- ), football player; Blythe Danner (1943- ), actress; Morgan Fairchild (1950- ), actress; Nathan Lane (1956- ), actor; Maura Tierney (1965- ), actress; Warwick Davis (1970- ), actor; Isla Fisher (1976- ), actress.