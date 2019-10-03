Friday, Oct. 4
Today is the 277th day of 2019 and the 12th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1535, the complete English translation of the Bible was printed for the first time.
In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, into orbit.
In 1958, trans-Atlantic passenger jet service began with commercial flights between New York and London.
In 1965, Pope Paul VI became the first reigning pontiff to visit the United States.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rutherford B. Hayes (1822-1893), 19th U.S. president; Edward Stratemeyer (1862-1930), children’s author; Buster Keaton (1895-1966), comedian/filmmaker; Charlton Heston (1923-2008), actor; Jackie Collins (1937-2015), author; Anne Rice (1941- ), author; Tony La Russa (1944- ), baseball manager; Susan Sarandon (1946- ), actress; Christoph Waltz (1956- ), actor; Liev Schreiber (1967- ), actor; Alicia Silverstone (1976- ), actress; Derrick Rose (1988- ), basketball player; Dakota Johnson (1989- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The longest regularly scheduled nonstop passenger flights in the world is Singapore Airlines Flight 21, which departs from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey for Changi International Airport in Singapore with a scheduled length of just over 18 hours.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1955, the Brooklyn Dodgers, who had earned the nickname “Dem Bums” after losing four World Series in the previous eight seasons, defeated the New York Yankees to finally win their first championship.
