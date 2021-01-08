Saturday, Jan. 9

Today is the ninth day of 2021 and the 20th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Connecticut ratified the U.S. Constitution and became the fifth U.S. state.

In 1861, Confederates fired upon the steamship Star of the West at the garrison of Fort Sumter, South Carolina, an incident many historians consider the “first shots of the American Civil War.”

In 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur and the American Sixth Army invaded the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

In 2015, the two perpetrators of the shooting at the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris two days earlier were killed by police after a hostage crisis.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chic Young (1901-1973), cartoonist; Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986), author; Richard Nixon (1913-1994), 37th U.S. president; Judith Krantz (1928-2019), author; Bart Starr (1934-2019), football player; Joan Baez (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Jimmy Page (1944- ), musician; J.K. Simmons (1955- ), actor; Dave Matthews (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Sean Paul (1973- ), rapper/singer-songwriter; Sergio Garcia (1980- ), golfer; Catherine Middleton (1982- ), duchess of Cambridge.