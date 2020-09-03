Friday, Sept. 4
Today is the 248th day of 2020 and the 77th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1781, 44 Spanish settlers founded El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora de los Angeles de Porciuncula, now known as Los Angeles.
In 1882, Thomas Edison flipped on the switch at the world’s first commercial electrical distribution plant, powering downtown Manhattan in New York City.
In 1888, George Eastman patented his roll-film camera and registered the Kodak trademark.
In 1917, the United States suffered its first World War I military fatalities in France.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Wright (1908-1960), author; Paul Harvey (1918-2009), radio broadcaster; Dick York (1928-1992), actor; Tom Watson (1949- ), professional golfer; Drew Pinsky (1958- ), radio/TV host; Damon Wayans (1960- ), actor/comedian; Mike Piazza (1968- ), baseball player; Mark Ronson (1975- ), musician/songwriter/producer; Wes Bentley (1978- ), actor; Beyonce Knowles (1981- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Whitney Cummings (1982- ), actress/comedian; Kyle Mooney (1984- ), actor/comedian.
TODAY’S FACT: Graduate students Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed paperwork to incorporate Google, their 2-year-old research project, on this day in 1998.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!