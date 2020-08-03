× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tuesday, August 4

Today is the 217th day of 2020 and the 46th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1914, Germany invaded Belgium, prompting Great Britain to declare war on Germany.

In 1944, the Gestapo arrested diarist Anne Frank and the other inhabitants of the “Secret Annex” in Amsterdam.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation establishing the Department of Energy.

In 1993, two Los Angeles police officers were sentenced to 30 months in prison for violating motorist Rodney King’s civil rights.

In 2019, nine people were killed and 26 were injured in a mass shooting outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.