Thursday, June 13

Today is the 164th day of 2019 and the 86th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.

In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.

In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.

In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), poet/dramatist; Harold “Red” Grange (1903-1991), football player; John Forbes Nash Jr. (1928-2015), mathematician; Christo (1935- ), artist; Malcolm McDowell (1943- ), actor; Ban Ki-moon (1944- ), U.N. secretary-general; Stellan Skarsgard (1951- ), actor; Tim Allen (1953- ), actor; Steve-O (1974- ), stunt performer; Chris Evans (1981- ), actor; Kat Dennings (1986- ), actress; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (1986- ), actresses; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (1990- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old from McKinney, Texas, successfully spelled the word “koinonia” to win the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2018.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees’ Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.

