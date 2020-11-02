Tuesday, Nov. 3

Today is the 308th day of 2020 and the 43rd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2 with a dog named Laika aboard. Laika was the first creature to be sent into orbit.

In 1964, residents of Washington, D.C., were eligible to vote in the presidential election for the first time since the city was established in 1800.

In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton defeated incumbent Republican George H.W. Bush and independent candidate Ross Perot to win the U.S. presidency.

In 2014, One World Trade Center opened in New York City.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Cullen Bryant (1794-1878), poet/journalist; Walker Evans (1903-1975), photographer; Charles Bronson (1921-2003), actor; Michael Dukakis (1933- ), politician; Larry Holmes (1949- ), boxer; Anna Wintour (1949- ), fashion journalist; Roseanne Barr (1952- ), comedian/actress; Kate Capshaw (1953- ), actress; Dennis Miller (1953- ), comedian; Phil Simms (1955- ), football player/sportscaster; Dolph Lundgren (1957- ), actor; Evgeni Plushenko (1982- ), figure skater; Colin Kaepernick (1987- ), football player.