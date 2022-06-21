 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Wednesday, June 22

Today is the 173rd day of 2022 and the second day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1815, French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated his throne for the second time.

In 1870, Congress created the U.S. Department of Justice.

In 1942, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance as part of the U.S. Flag Code.

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law the GI Bill, providing benefits to veterans.

In 1945, the Battle for Okinawa ended in an Allied victory after 83 days of fighting.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Anne Morrow Lindbergh (1906-2001), aviator/author; Billy Wilder (1906-2002), director; Bill Blass (1922-2002), fashion designer; Kris Kristofferson (1936- ), singer/actor; Ed Bradley (1941-2006), journalist; Octavia E. Butler (1947-2006), author; Meryl Streep (1949- ), actress; Bruce Campbell (1958- ), actor; Randy Couture (1963- ), mixed martial artist/actor; Amy Brenneman (1964- ), actress; Dan Brown (1964- ), author; Kurt Warner (1971- ), football player/broadcaster; Carson Daly (1973- ), TV personality; Dustin Johnson (1984- ), golfer.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: The Pledge of Allegiance was first published in the September 1892 issue of The Youth's Companion magazine, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Columbus' arrival in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1937, Joe Louis knocked out Jim Braddock in the eighth round, becoming the first African American heavyweight boxing champion since Jack Johnson in 1915.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire in downtown Las Vegas burns at least 10 buildings

Fire in downtown Las Vegas burns at least 10 buildings

Authorities say at least 10 buildings have been damaged or destroyed and more than two dozen vehicles have been burned in a four-alarm fire overnight in downtown Las Vegas. They say about 100 people went to an evacuation center at a school Sunday morning and only one minor injury for smoke inhalation was reported. The exact number of buildings, condo units, businesses and vehicles that were damaged or destroyed are still being counted. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. They say fire crews returning to their station from a previous call when they noticed a large column of smoke in the downtown area around 1 a.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News