Thursday, April 1

Today is the 91st day of 2021 and the 13th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1826, Samuel Morey received the patent for the first internal combustion engine.

In 1945, Operation Iceberg began as U.S. troops landed on the Japanese island of Okinawa.

In 1970, President Richard Nixon signed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, which required the surgeon general’s warning on tobacco products and banned cigarette ads on radio and TV.

In 2011, a mob protesting the burning of the Quran attacked the United Nations compound in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, causing the deaths of 13 people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898), German political leader; Edmond Rostand (1868-1918), playwright; Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), composer; Milan Kundera (1929- ), author; Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016), actress; Ali MacGraw (1939- ), actress; Samuel Alito (1950- ), Supreme Court justice; Rachel Maddow (1973- ), TV personality; David Oyelowo (1976- ), actor; Asa Butterfield (1997- ), actor.