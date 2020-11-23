Tuesday, Nov. 24

Today is the 329th day of 2020 and the 64th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1932, the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (commonly known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opened in Washington, D.C.

In 1859, Charles Darwin published his theory of natural selection in “On the Origin of Species.”

In 1963, accused John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby on live national television.

In 1971, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachuted from a plane over Washington state with $200,000 in ransom money and was never seen again.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Taylor (1784-1850), 12th U.S. president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), painter; Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), author; William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938- ), basketball player; Pete Best (1941- ), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942- ), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948- ), author; Russell Watson (1966- ), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974- ), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978- ), actress.