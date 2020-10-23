Saturday, Oct. 24

Today is the 298th day of 2020 and the 33rd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1926, magician Harry Houdini gave his last performance at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

In 1945, the charter establishing the United Nations took effect.

In 1987, the Teamsters union was readmitted to the AFL-CIO, 30 years after its expulsion.

In 2002, authorities arrested John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo in connection with Washington, D.C.-area sniper attacks.

In 2003, the last commercial Concorde flight was made.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sarah Josepha Hale (1788-1879), writer/publisher; Bob Kane (1915-1998), writer/illustrator; Jiles Perry “The Big Bopper” Richardson (1930-1959), singer-songwriter; Stephen Covey (1932-2012), author/educator; Bill Wyman (1936- ), musician; F. Murray Abraham (1939- ), actor; Kevin Kline (1947- ), actor; BD Wong (1960- ), actor; Monica (1980- ), singer; Wayne Rooney (1985- ), soccer player; Drake (1986- ), actor/rapper; Shenae Grimes (1989- ), actress; Jalen Ramsey (1994- ), football player.