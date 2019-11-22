Saturday, Nov. 23

Today is the 327th day of 2019 and the 62nd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1954, more than 25 years after “Black Thursday,” the Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed its pre-Depression high.

In 1963, the first episode of the long-running science fiction drama “Doctor Who” aired on the BBC.

In 2001, the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia charged former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic with genocide for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict.

In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first female elected head of state in Africa.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid (1859-1881), outlaw; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.