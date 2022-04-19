Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal shooting two months ago. They say 35-year-old Erica Stacy was arrested Friday and is jailed on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. She’s being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Metro Police say a warrant was issued last month for Donald Green, who remains at large. Police say Stacy and Green are suspected in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brian Ramey. They say Ramey’s body was found in a roadway and he died of multiple gunshot wounds.