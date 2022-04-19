 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday, April 20

Today is the 110th day of 2022 and the 32nd day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1902, Marie and Pierre Curie isolated the radioactive element radium for the first time.

In 1946, the League of Nations officially dissolved.

In 1999, two gun-wielding students killed 12 fellow students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

In 2010, a gas explosion and fire killed 11 people on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, beginning an oil spill that would not be capped for several months.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Adolf Hitler (1889-1945), German dictator; Harold Lloyd (1893-1971), filmmaker; Joan Miro (1893-1983), painter/sculptor; Lionel Hampton (1908-2002), jazz musician; Tito Puente (1923-2000), jazz musician; George Takei (1937- ), actor; Ryan O'Neal (1941- ), actor; Steve Spurrier (1945- ), football coach; Jessica Lange (1949- ), actress; Luther Vandross (1951-2005), singer-songwriter; Crispin Glover (1964- ), actor; Andy Serkis (1964- ), actor/director; Carmen Electra (1972- ), actress.

TODAY'S FACT: England sent criminals to Australia for forced labor and isolation from society well into the 19th century.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an IndyCar race.

