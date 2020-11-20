Saturday, Nov. 21

Today is the 326th day of 2020 and the 61st day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, North Carolina was admitted as the 12th U.S. state.

In 1877, Thomas Edison announced his invention of the phonograph.

In 1922, Rebecca Felton of Georgia was sworn in as the first female U.S. senator.

In 1995, leaders representing warring factions in the former Yugoslavia initialed a peace agreement in Dayton, Ohio.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Voltaire (1694-1778), philosopher; Stan Musial (1920-2013), baseball player; Earl Monroe (1944- ), basketball player; Harold Ramis (1944-2014), actor/director; Goldie Hawn (1945- ), actress; Tina Brown (1953- ), editor; Bjork (1965- ), singer/actress; Troy Aikman (1966- ), football player/sportscaster; Ken Griffey Jr. (1969- ), baseball player; Michael Strahan (1971- ), football player/TV personality; Carly Rae Jepsen (1985- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: In 1783, Jean-Francois Pilatre de Rozier and Marquis Francois Laurent d’Arlandes made the first untethered manned hot air balloon flight.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1942, the National Hockey League discontinued overtime in regular-season games because of wartime restrictions on train schedules. It was restored in 1983.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0