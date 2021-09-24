Saturday, Sept. 25

Today is the 268th day of 2021 and the fourth day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1513, Spanish explorer Vasco Nunez de Balboa became the first European to see the Pacific Ocean.

In 1789, Congress approved the 10 constitutional amendments collectively known as the Bill of Rights and sent them to the states for ratification.

In 1957, U.S. Army troops stood guard as Black students were admitted to Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, for the first time.

In 2005, the Irish Republican Army officially disarmed.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Faulkner (1897-1962), author; Walter “Red” Smith (1905-1982), sportswriter; Phil Rizzuto (1917-2007), baseball player/broadcaster; Barbara Walters (1929- ), TV journalist; Shel Silverstein (1930-1999), author; Michael Douglas (1944- ), actor; Mark Hamill (1951- ), actor; Christopher Reeve (1952-2004), actor; Heather Locklear (1961- ), actress; Scottie Pippen (1965- ), basketball player; Will Smith (1968- ), actor/rapper; Catherine Zeta-Jones (1969- ), actress; T.I. (1980- ), rapper; Donald Glover (1983- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Of the 163 nominations to the Supreme Court since 1789, 12 were rejected by the Senate.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1882, Providence and Worcester competed in Major League Baseball’s first doubleheader.

