Datebook
Datebook

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Today is the 264th day of 2021 and the 94th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1792, the French National Convention declared France a republic and voted to abolish the monarchy.

In 1897, the New York Sun published an editorial by Francis Pharcellus Church that included the now-famous phrase, “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.”

In 1981, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved Sandra Day O’Connor as the first female Supreme Court justice.

In 2013, Islamic militants attacked the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, killing at least 67 people.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: H.G. Wells (1866-1946), historian/author; Chuck Jones (1912-2002), animator; Leonard Cohen (1934-2016), singer-songwriter; Henry Gibson (1935-2009), comedian/actor; Jerry Bruckheimer (1943- ), film/TV producer; Stephen King (1947- ), author; Bill Murray (1950- ), actor; Ethan Coen (1957- ), filmmaker; Rob Morrow (1962- ), actor; Cheryl Hines (1965- ), actress; Faith Hill (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Luke Wilson (1971- ), actor; Lindsey Stirling (1986- ), violinist/composer; Jason Derulo (1989- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: There are no female characters in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit,” published on this day in 1937. Only one female, Belladonna Took, is mentioned by name.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, “Monday Night Football” made its ABC broadcast debut with a game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns.

