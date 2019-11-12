Wednesday, Nov. 13

Today is the 317th day of 2019 and the 52nd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1887, “Bloody Sunday” took place in London, as violent clashes broke out between mostly Irish demonstrators and British police.

In 1956, the Supreme Court ruled that bus segregation in Alabama was illegal.

In 1970, the Bhola cyclone in Bangladesh killed an estimated 500,000 people.

In 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Louis Stevenson (1850-1894), writer; Louis Brandeis (1856-1941), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Buck O’Neil (1911-2006), baseball player; Jack Elam (1920-2003), actor; Garry Marshall (1934-2016), filmmaker; Joe Mantegna (1947- ), actor; Whoopi Goldberg (1955- ), actress/talk show host; Jimmy Kimmel (1967- ), comedian/TV host; Steve Zahn (1967- ), actor; Gerard Butler (1969- ), actor.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Lynette Woodard made her debut as the first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters.

