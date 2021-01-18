Tuesday, Jan. 19

Today is the 19th day of 2021 and the 30th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1915, two German zeppelins dropped bombs on the towns of Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn in England.

In 1966, Indira Gandhi was elected as India’s first woman prime minister.

In 1977, snow fell in Miami for the only time in recorded history.

In 2006, NASA launched the New Horizons space probe to study the dwarf planet Pluto.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edgar Allan Poe (1809-1849), author/poet; Paul Cezanne (1839-1906), artist; Jean Stapleton (1923-2013), actress; Tippi Hedren (1930- ), actress; Janis Joplin (1943-1970), singer-songwriter; Dolly Parton (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Paula Deen (1947- ), chef/author; Robert Palmer (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Katey Sagal (1954- ), actress; Thomas Kinkade (1958-2012), painter; Junior Seau (1969-2012), football player; Drea de Matteo (1972- ), actress; Frank Caliendo (1974- ), comedian; Logan Lerman (1992- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: Dolly Parton holds two Guinness World Records: most decades with a top-20 hit on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart (six) and most hits on the U.S. Hot Country songs chart by a female artist (107).

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1903, the French sports newspaper L’Auto announced the creation of a new long-distance bicycle race called the Tour de France that would begin in May of that year.

