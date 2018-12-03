Tuesday, Dec. 4

Today is the 338th day of 2018 and the 74th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1639, Jeremiah Horrocks observed the first recorded transit of Venus, which occurs when Venus passes directly between the sun and the Earth.

In 1945, the Senate formally approved United States participation in the United Nations by a vote of 65-7.

In 1991, Pan American World Airways (commonly known as Pan Am), went bankrupt and ceased operations.

In 1992, President George H.W. Bush ordered 28,000 U.S. troops to Somalia.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rainer Maria Rilke (1875-1926), poet; Francisco Franco (1892-1975), Spanish dictator; Wink Martindale (1933- ), game show host; Jeff Bridges (1949- ), actor; Marisa Tomei (1964- ), actress; Jay-Z (1969- ), rapper/entrepreneur; Tyra Banks (1973- ) model/TV personality; Joe Thomas (1984- ), football player.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, Golden State Warriors star Latrell Sprewell was suspended by the NBA for one year after choking the team’s coach, P.J. Carlesimo, during a practice on Dec. 1, 1997.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments