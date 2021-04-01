Friday, April 2
Be open to suggestions, and follow the path that makes the most sense. You may have to pull some strings to be successful. Concentrate on what makes you happy. Take the initiative to surround yourself with people who share your goals. Seek knowledge and enlightenment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Show compassion, but don’t let anyone push you in a negative direction. Believe in your ability to get things done. Self-improvement will boost your ego and confidence. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Accept change readily, and look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Base your words on facts, not on opinions. Put your energy behind the changes that come your way and embrace them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your emotions may get in the way today. Think twice before you say something inappropriate. A kind and considerate gesture will work well. Personal improvement, better relationships and love are in your best interest.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Administrative dealings will be frustrating. Don’t leave anything to the last minute. Invest your time and money in self-improvement. Steer clear of places that pose a health threat.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You need an outlet that will allow you to blow off steam. Don’t let the changes others make bring you down. Focus on what you can do, and follow a path that feels like a good fit. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to get into an argument with someone you live with or work alongside. Keeping the peace will give you the freedom you need to do your own thing. You’ll learn something very valuable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take on a project that will result in a better, wiser and happier you. Pour your energy into being your best, and you will discover the power of confidence and knowing what you want.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotional spending won’t make you feel better. Look for a creative outlet that challenges you. Balance and equality will encourage success. Invest in yourself and your future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful what you say. Having a spat with a loved one will take the wind out of any romantic plans you might have. Focus on being playful, loving and mindful of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Follow the money. Go over your spending habits, look at your overhead and find a way to cut corners. Don’t give in to someone coaxing you to be lavish. A lifestyle change should ease stress, not increase it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Someone will offer invalid information that will lead to emotional stress. Take the initiative and focus on fitness, health and being at the top of your game. Choose romance over conflict.