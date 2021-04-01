Friday, April 2

Be open to suggestions, and follow the path that makes the most sense. You may have to pull some strings to be successful. Concentrate on what makes you happy. Take the initiative to surround yourself with people who share your goals. Seek knowledge and enlightenment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Show compassion, but don’t let anyone push you in a negative direction. Believe in your ability to get things done. Self-improvement will boost your ego and confidence. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Accept change readily, and look for the positive in whatever situation you face. Base your words on facts, not on opinions. Put your energy behind the changes that come your way and embrace them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your emotions may get in the way today. Think twice before you say something inappropriate. A kind and considerate gesture will work well. Personal improvement, better relationships and love are in your best interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Administrative dealings will be frustrating. Don’t leave anything to the last minute. Invest your time and money in self-improvement. Steer clear of places that pose a health threat.