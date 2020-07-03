× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Saturday, July 4

Today is the 186th day of 2020 and the 15th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 1997, NASA’s Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Everest (1790-1866), surveyor/geographer; Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864), writer; Stephen Foster (1826-1864), songwriter; Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933), 30th U.S. president; Eva Marie Saint (1924- ), actress; Neil Simon (1927-2018), playwright; George Steinbrenner (1930-2010), New York Yankees owner; Koko (1971-2018), gorilla.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1939, New York Yankees slugger Lou Gehrig, who was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, announced his retirement at Yankee Stadium, delivering the famous line, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”

